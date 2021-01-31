New bill could help adopted children reunite with birth families

She noted, as many have, that new technology such as DNA tests and the advent of the internet has made finding others easier than ever, often rendering sealed birth certificate laws an irrelevant and unnecessary roadblock for those intent on reconnecting.

In 1917, Minnesota became the first state to seal public adoption records. The subsequent decades saw almost every state follow suit. Yet things have been changing. In recent years, many states have passed legislation giving access to adoptees in full or restricted capacities. Currently, Idaho adoptees can obtain their original birth certificate or parent information in certain circumstances, either through a court order or the state’s voluntary adoption registry.

Boise resident Audra Solito, 50, helps run Searchers-Finders of Idaho. Founded in 1987, Searchers-Finders of Idaho is a “nonprofit search and support group for adult adoptees, birth parents, adoptive parents and others searching for relatives.” Members “strongly advocate (for) the opening of sealed adoption records.”

For Solito, helping adoptees and birth families find one another is a personal mission. She herself was adopted. When she turned 18, she decided to find her birth parents. Solito “adored” her adoptive parents. But she had questions she wanted answered, especially about her medical background.