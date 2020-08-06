Nevada officials put Jackpot marijuana ordinance on hold

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO, Nev. — In a close vote, Elko, Nevada, County Commissioners on Wednesday tabled an ordinance that would allow for marijuana sales in Jackpot until they have the kinks worked out.

The small town of Jackpot is on the Nevada-Idaho border, about 45 miles south of Twin Falls.

“My whole point is that this is rushed,” Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said, after holding up three versions of the proposed ordinance. “This is an ordinance setting a whole new chapter in county code. I think that for whatever reason, there is a political priority to push this thing through. It needs thought.”

Andreozzi, Commissioner Cliff Eklund and Chairman Demar Dahl voted to hold off on first reading of the ordinance. Commissioners Jon Karr and Rex Steninger voted against the delay. They wanted to make changes and act on the first reading.

“That’s still better than to kick the can down the road,” Steninger said.

Deputy Elko County District Attorney Rand Greenburg said that if there are substantial changes between the first and second readings, the first reading would need to be repeated to provide for public comment.