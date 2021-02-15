Need health insurance? Here's a unusual chance to get covered

BOISE — There will be a special open enrollment period for uninsured Idahoans to sign up for health insurance coverage next month.

Your Health Idaho, a statewide health insurance marketplace, will have an enrollment period throughout March, the group announced Monday. Anyone in Idaho who is eligible and uninsured can sign up for coverage during that time.

“As we approach the one-year mark of COVID-19 in Idaho, too many Idahoans are still uninsured and in need of coverage,” Your Health Idaho Executive Director Pat Kelly said in a news release. “Reopening the marketplace and providing Idahoans with a path to comprehensive health insurance is simply the right thing to do.”

The special enrollment period comes as the coronavirus continues to spread across Idaho and the country. As of Friday, Idaho recorded more than 136,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The U.S. has reported more than 27.6 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University.

“With this announcement, Your Health Idaho joins all state-based marketplaces and the federal marketplace in offering a Special Enrollment Period as the effects of the pandemic continue to be felt across the country,” Your Health Idaho said in the news release.