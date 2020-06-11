NCAA responds to calls to keep tournament out of Idaho because of anti-transgender law

After boycotts by professional sports leagues and entertainers, North Carolina modified the law in 2017 and NCAA events returned to the state.

“NCAA championships are open to everyone, and the association is committed to assuring that its events are safe and healthy for all who attend,” Thursday’s statement read. “It is our clear expectation that all NCAA student athletes will be welcomed, treated with respect and have nondiscriminatory participation wherever they compete.”

More than 400 athletes and members of 60 organizations signed letters sent to the NCAA on Wednesday, according to a press release from ACLU of Idaho. The list included famous athletes like Billie Jean King, Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird.

Included among the signatures on a letter from athletes was Boise State cross country and track athlete Malia Pivec.

Idaho lawmakers voted Feb. 26 to pass House Bill 500, which is also known as the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act. Gov. Brad Little signed it into law March 30.

The law applies to all teams sponsored by public high schools, colleges and universities. It does not allow girls or women’s teams to admit those born as male, even if they identify as female. It does not apply to transgender athletes who want to compete on boys or men’s teams.