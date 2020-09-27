Nampa wanted federal money for property tax relief. Then it didn’t. Council flips — again

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NAMPA — When Gov. Brad Little offered local governments some of the $1.25 billion the state received in federal coronavirus relief money, several cities took him up on it.

In exchange, a city or county had to agree to a 0% property tax increase for the 2021 fiscal year — even though local governments are allowed to raise their property tax revenue by up to 3% each year. If they capped their property taxes, the state said it would help cover their public safety budgets.

Last week, Nampa, Caldwell and Canyon County voted to turn the money down — citing concerns that the federal money was authorized only for mitigating the COVID-19 emergency and was not meant to go toward public safety budgets. Nampa and Caldwell cited concerns over liability in the case of an eventual audit.

This week, the Nampa City Council reversed its decision — again.

The reason, it said, was because the city had received further guidance from the Treasury Department and the Office of the Inspector General.