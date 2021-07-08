Multiple complaints accuse Idaho Freedom Foundation of breaking nonprofit rules

Owens was the chief tax regulator for nonprofits at the IRS for 10 years before he went into private practice.

It isn’t unusual or illegal for a nonprofit to engage in lobbying. The line they cannot cross is excessive lobbying — and the nonprofit itself decides on what standard that should be measured, he said.

The first standard is “no more than an insubstantial amount of the activity can be lobbying,” Owens said. The definition is somewhat subjective, perhaps 5% or 15% or somewhere in between, he said.

The second standard is based on the percent of spending — no more than 20% — that goes to lobbying versus charitable activity.

It also isn’t unusual or illegal for a nonprofit to have a 501©(4) that engages in public policy, he said. The American Civil Liberties Union, the Sierra Club and the National Rifle Association have operated both 501©(3) and 501©(4) organizations, he noted.