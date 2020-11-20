More than 81% of registered Idaho voters voted this election

BOISE — Idaho set a modern record for voter turnout this year.

The state’s Board of Canvassers, which consists of Secretary of State Lawerence Dennney, Controller Brandon Woolf and Treasurer Julie Ellsworth, has completed its canvass of the November 2020 vote, Denney’s office announced Wednesday.

The canvass certified Wednesday shows 878,527 Idahoans, or 81.2% of 1,082,417 registered voters, voted. The counties with the highest turnout were Fremont at 88.1%, Kootenai at 87.4%, Butte at 86.3% and Idaho County at 85.1%. Out of those votes, 493,719, or 56.2%, were cast early or absentee, with the rest on election day.

“State and county election officials and workers are to be commended for their dedication, patience, and flexibility in staging a successful general election under the challenging circumstances of a global pandemic,” Denney said in a statement. “Idahoans cast a record number of ballots, a record number of which were early or absentee ballots, and produced the highest percentage voter turnout we have seen for any election this century.”