Money for schools, presidential candidates up for vote on Tuesday

TWIN FALLS — About $10 million for Magic Valley school districts is up for grabs in Tuesday’s election. Voters will also choose the presidential candidate they want to represent their party in November.

Eight area districts are asking for two-year supplemental levies to pay for day-to-day operating expenses, and one is asking for a plant facilities levy to maintain its facilities.

Supplemental levies have become increasingly necessary to fill budget gaps after the state changed the way public education is paid for more than a decade ago. Most districts in Idaho have a supplemental levy.

Idaho’s presidential primaries are also on Tuesday. The ballot includes six Republicans, 17 Democrats and six Constitution candidates.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters will need to provide photo ID or sign an affidavit attesting their identification.