BOISE — A bill sponsored by two Mini-Cassia lawmakers would let farmers file for compensation for wildlife-related damage to irrigation equipment and seedbeds.
House Bill 80 passed through the Senate Resources and Environment Committee on a unanimous vote Monday and is now headed to the Senate floor; the bill already passed the House on a 68-0-2 vote. It is sponsored by Rep. Fred Wood and Sen. Kelly Anthon, both Republicans from Burley.
The state’s Department of Fish and Game already provides farmers and ranchers with compensation for damage to their crops caused by pronghorn antelope, elk, deer or moose. But as farming changes and evolves in the Magic Valley and surrounding regions, Anthon said, there have been a growing number of complaints about damage to irrigation systems and prepared seedbed grounds — which aren’t currently covered under state law.
“The issue today is that as farming practices have changed in areas ... we’ve recognized that there is new kinds of damage been suffered that is not necessarily addressed in our code,” Anthon said.
Particularly vulnerable are south-central Idaho dairy farmers, who are today growing more corn using pivot irrigation systems than before, Anthon noted. “With some of these farming situations, especially with dairy industry expanding corn production, there’s more equipment near these wildlife game areas,” Anthon said. “As this farming activity takes place on private lands, we’re seeing more damage coming from management of the herds.”
Anthon and Wood consulted with the Department of Fish and Game while crafting the bill, department spokeswoman Sharon Kiefer confirmed in Monday’s committee meeting. Typically, Kiefer said, damage to the pivot irrigation systems is not severe enough to require replacing the entire pivot. But more common than damage to pivots is damage to prepared seedbeds.
“This is real damage that occurs,” Kiefer said.
A fiscal note for the bill estimates that it would increase damage claims by an average of $150,000 per year. That cost would not impact the general fund.
