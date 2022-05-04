Mini-Cassia commissioners working toward shared office space for coroners

BURLEY — The lowest-paid Cassia County official, who has worked without county office space for nearly 12 years, may soon share space in a coroner’s office in Minidoka County.

Cassia County Coroner Craig Rinehart, who is again running unopposed for the office in November, said he’s on call for the job 24-hours a day, seven days a week, and is paid $17,300 a year.

“I’m not asking for a lot,” Rinehart said. “I just want to have the equipment and an office to do my job in a professional manner.”

His office has been the top of his dining room table at home — and he has been using his own computer and printer for more than a decade.

“I’ve never taken a true vacation or gone anywhere without my phone with me,” Rinehart said.

When he first took office, he said, he had no equipment, no gloves and no budget.

He now has adequate supplies like body bags and gloves, which he pays to store out-of-pocket.

Rinehart, the vice president of the Idaho State Association of County Coroners, said the issue came to a head a few weeks ago when a man came into his care who had been deceased for about two weeks and none of the four local funeral homes had room to store the body.

Rinehart said if the family of a deceased person does not have a funeral home preference, he rotates through them.

He has to pay the $95 per day funeral home storage fee out of the budget that also pays for autopsies and lab and toxicology fees.

“I will be over budget tomorrow after my next autopsy,” Rinehart said last week. Autopsies, which the county contracts with Ada County, costs on average $2,700 to $3,000 each.

Cassia County Commissioner Kent Searle said he immediately went to work requesting a new desktop computer for Rinehart and got him set up with a surplus laptop when he learned Rinehart had been using his own equipment.

Searle said the county is working with the Minidoka County Commissioners on a one-year contract that will allow Rinehart to share office space with Minidoka County Coroner C.V. “Lucky” Bourn.

Searle said the county will continue to look for a building for the coroner in Cassia County.

“Yes, it has taken us longer than I would have liked, but we’re all in agreement that it will be great for the families, for Craig and the funeral homes,” Searle said.

Hopefully, he said, in two months Rinehart will be set up in a professional office.

If the county is able to eventually find a coroner’s building in the county, Rinehart said, it ideally would be fitted with a storage area for the cooler, office space to work in and store records along with a shower and space for a washer and dryer.

The shower and the washer and dryer are nice to have when handling cases involving decomposition, where the odor clings to skin and clothing, he said.

Previously Rinehart had to use his own vehicle on calls and was reimbursed for mileage by the county. Two years ago, the county provided the coroner with a vehicle, Searle said.

The county also purchased for the coroner’s office an $9,800, 8-by-10 body cooler which had been held in storage for the past 17 months, Rinehart said. The cooler was purchased with Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act funds.

Searle said when the cooler is set up it will save the county money on funeral home storage costs.

Searle said having the cooler will also give families who lost a loved one time to think about which funeral home they want to use instead of having to make an immediate decision.

Bourn, who has been a coroner since 2009, said he worked out of his house for 10 years before Minidoka County provided him with office space.

The change came after he made the commissioners aware that he had to meet people at Ridley Market and D.L. Evans parking lots to give them paperwork.

Bourn’s office is in the Duane Smith Annex but the county has purchased the old Minidoka County Highway District building at 208 H. St. in Rupert and is replacing a roof on the building that will house the coolers and the office space is being renovated.

The Minidoka and Cassia county offices will share office space but they will not be a combined office, Bourn said.

If the negotiations are approved, Cassia County will lease space in the cooler room and a portion of the office for $1,000 a month for a year.

Minidoka County is providing the office furnishings for both.

Bourn said both buildings will be properly secured and have 24-hour access.

Bourn said although he likes his current office, he is “excited for the move.”

“We’re here to help each other out,” he said.

Bourn, who is the president of the Idaho State Association of County Coroners, said The American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators started six years ago to work toward standardized death investigations across the nation.

Both Bourn and Rinehart hold the organization’s medical death investigator designation.

“It shows we are trying to be professional,” Rinehart said.

Both of their deputy coroners also hold the credential.

Under Idaho law, anyone over age 21, who is a U.S. resident and resident of the county for a year can run for the office and then they must complete an ISACC endorsed coroner’s school within one year of taking office.

Idaho law also requires continuing education hours that coroners must complete.

Bourn said the problem with the law is that it has “no teeth” and there are Idaho coroners who do not meet the standards.

