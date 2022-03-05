Mike Pohanka seeks seat in Idaho House of Representatives

JEROME — A retired teacher at the College of Southern Idaho says he plans to run for the Idaho House of Representatives as a Republican.

Mike Pohanka of Jerome is seeking to represent Seat A in District 26, which includes Lincoln, Jerome and Blaine counties.

“I’ve always felt the need to serve my community and I’ve volunteered for years,” Pohanka told the Times-News on Thursday.

His platform includes his three biggest concerns for the Magic Valley.

“We are growing fast and need to ensure our transportation needs are met,” he says on his website, mikepohanka.com. “A third bridge is one of those answers.”

Raised on a farm, Pohanka knows the importance of water.

“We must ensure Idaho’s water rights are protected and preserved for agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, and our day-to-day needs,” he said.

And as a former educator, Pohanka is concerned about the quality of education in Idaho since COVID-19 sent students out of the classroom.

Pohanka says the education gap created by the pandemic needs to be closed by keeping children in the classroom.

“Homeschooling is a daunting task for parents,” he said. “I think some children had to fend for themselves.”

Pohanka has lived in Idaho all of his life. He graduated from Twin Falls High School and has a master’s degree in business administration from the City University of Seattle.

He coached Little League baseball and football and is a past board member and president of both the Jerome Chamber of Commerce and the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce. He also received the Lifetime Achievement Award and the Citizen of the Year Award from the Jerome Chamber. He is a member and past president of the Jerome Rotary Club and was named a Paul Harris Fellow by Rotary International.

Pohanka is the son of a Czechoslovakian father and a German mother who came to the United States after World War II.

“My dad risked his life to give me liberty and freedom,” he said. “(My parents) taught me strong work values and ethics and taught me that you must work hard in life for what you want and not to expect things to be handed to you.”

