Meet Twin Falls' new mayor

TWIN FALLS — At its first meeting of 2022, the City Council selected a new mayor and vice mayor, bid farewell to two members and welcomed two new members.

Ruth Pierce was chosen by a 4-3 vote by the council Monday evening to serve as mayor for a two-year term. Twin Falls has a mayor-manager form of government, where the mayor is chosen by vote of the council, and the city manager handles most day-to-day business for the city.

After being elected, Mayor Pierce appointed Councilman Christopher Reid as vice mayor.

"I am prepared to move on to serve as your next mayor," Pierce said. "we have many challenges and opportunities facing us in the next few years. Key relationships are important as we forge ahead."

During her tenure on the council over the past six years, Pierce served as a liaison to many committees, including the Urban Renewal Authority and the Metropolitan Planning Organization Committee, which will determine the key stakeholders to form the official organization later this year.

"You need to continue to have growth pay for growth, and with my financial expertise I believe I can help to see this is accomplished," Pierce said.

New councilmembers Jason Brown and Spencer Cutler were also sworn in with the oath of office at the meeting. Brown, an engineer with Twin Falls Canal Co., was elected in November to Seat 1, and Cutler, the College of Southern Idaho's facilities director, was elected to Seat 5.

City Manager Travis Rothweiler thanked departing mayor Suzanne Hawkins for her leadership, as well as for her service on the City Council.

"On behalf of the entire staff we want to say thank you for your leadership as mayor during this time, and your terms as a councilperson for the City of Twin Falls," Rothweiler told Hawkins, who joined the meeting remotely over an internet audio connection. "You certainly led us through some difficult times in the community, and you did so with great poise. I thank you for your leadership during this time. Know that your contributions will be lasting."

Hawkins has served on the City Council since 2012 and served as mayor since 2020.

"To the City Council and City staff, thank you so much for all of your hard work, and the support over the years," Hawkins said. "I never would have been successful at what I have done without all that you have done."

On behalf of the city staff, Rothweiler presented departing councilman Craig Lanting with a plaque in recognition of 16 years of service on the City Council, with two years as mayor. The plaque is inscribed with the Athenian oath.

Lanting admitted he had been pretty stoic through the retirement process, but while saying farewell he showed a hint of emotion.

"I've enjoyed my service a lot," Lanting said. "I felt like we've taken the city in the directions it needed to go."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0