Meet the candidates running for office in Gooding and Lincoln Counties

GOODING — Two mayoral races, one school board seat and two city council positions make up the five contested races in Gooding County.

On Nov. 2 voters will choose the mayor of Gooding, two Gooding city council members, the mayor of Wendell, and one Hagerman School Board member.

There are also 22 uncontested races, including two positions where no candidates applied.

In Lincoln County there are three contested races: two fire protection district seats and one school board seat.

Gooding Mayor

Incumbent Jeff Brekke has lived in Gooding for six years and has served as a board member for Southern Idaho Tourism and Southern Idaho Rural Development.

Locally, he has worked on a theater restoration board and served on the Gooding City Chamber board of directors.

“We have made great strides in the last four years,” Brekke said. “We have opened up the City Council and the city government, we have become much more responsive to citizens when they have an issue.”

He thinks the biggest challenge facing Gooding currently is infrastructure upkeep and repairs.

The city government recently completed a water project and is currently working on the sewer treatment plant, expanding it and bringing it into compliance, he said.

Brekke says his experience as mayor for the last four years would help him if he was reelected.

“I have learned a lot. It has been a great experience. I enjoyed it and I learned something new every month,” he said. “And I think just the love for this community, my friends and neighbors here in town. I am here for the long haul and I want to see the city prosper.”

Diane Houser has lived in Gooding for 41 years and worked in government for 34 years. She has worked for Gooding County and spent eight years on the City Council.

At the county level, she was the chief deputy clerk, managing auditing, payroll, human resources, and elections.

She thinks Gooding needs to join together and be a community again.

“I believe I can bring change to Gooding and make Gooding great again,” Houser said.

Gooding City Council

Incumbent Jerry Pierce has a degree in elementary education and retired from law enforcement after 30 years. He has been a council member for the last year after being appointed by the current council.

He thinks the biggest issue facing Gooding is fiscal management on budget issues.

Community members have wanted to know why there are deficits in the water and sewer systems, he said. The city is working to update these systems.

“I have shown honesty and trustworthiness and have the best of the community at heart,” he said.

Aubrey Cheney, 42, owns a local wellness and art store in Gooding. She has been a lifelong resident.

“In my opinion only, the biggest issue any community is facing locally or not, is the lack of its members who are willing to stand and respectfully refuse to be silenced,” she wrote over email.

Cheney believes that her life experiences and journey towards self-awareness and self-acceptance would be helpful if she was elected to the City Council.

She calls herself a doer and wants to provide the community support through action.

“People have been talking for years now about how it’s time for some accountability changes,” she wrote. “I am here to start making some of them happen.”

Incumbent Chuck Cram, has been a resident of Gooding for 22 years. He is married and a father to three boys. He works at North Canyon Medical Center and attends church at the Gooding Springs Calvary Chapel.

Similar to Pierce, he thinks the biggest challenge facing the city is infrastructure.

“We live in an aging 100-year-old plus city and it’s got infrastructure issues that we are trying to address,” Cram said.

His experience the last four years on the council is his biggest asset, he said.

“I feel that I have done what I came to do and that is to make Gooding a better place to live,” he said. “I would like the opportunity to spend four more years doing it.”

Lai Lonnie Rodgers was unable to be reached for comment.

Wendell Mayor

Brad Christopherson told the Times-News over Facebook that he will immediately resign the position of mayor if he were to be elected. Christopherson was recently offered a full-time job to help with code enforcement. He has previously served as a council member, mayor and city administrator.

Rebecca Bunn Vipperman is a fifth-generation Wendell citizen and has served on the City Council for the last two years. She has a degree in political science and previously worked in property management.

She thinks the biggest issue facing the community is growth.

“I think it’s preparing for that growth, being ready for growth and new ideas but still maintaining that small-town feel that we love and our small-town values,” she said.

She thinks her two years on the City Council, her political science degree and experience managing large properties would help her if she was elected mayor.

“I am coming into it with fresh eyes and a willingness to ask questions and learn,” she said.

Hagerman School Trustee Zone 1

Dagny Bogaard could not be reached for comment.

Incumbent Monte Osborne could not be reached for comment.

Other races

Candidates in the following races are uncontested and may not appear on the ballot:

Gooding School Trustee Zone 1: Deborah Balch

Gooding School Trustee Zone 5: Michael Perry

Gooding Fire Commissioner Subdistrict 1: Jim Brockman

Gooding Fire Commissioner Subdistrict 2: Joseph D. Pavkov

Gooding Recreation Direction Subdistrict 1: No filling

Gooding Recreation Director Subdistrict 2: John L. McLaughlin Jr.

Gooding Cemetery Commissioner Subdistrict 3: Ron Darcy

Wendell City Council (Vote for two): Shaun Spencer & John Gnesa

Wendell School Trustee Zone 2: Michelle Ponce

Wendell School Trustee Zone 4: Jack R. Lancaster

Wendell School Trustee Zone 5: Quin Young

Wendell Fire Commissioner Subdistrict 1: Warren Lawton

Wendell Fire Commissioner Subdistrict 3: Danny L. Mason

Wendell Recreation Director Subdistrict 3: Sarah Huskinson

Cemetery Commissioner Subdistrict 3: Gary E. Cox

Bliss City Council (Vote for two): Sharon Fuelling and no filing

Bliss School Trustee Zone 2: Clinton J. Palmer Jr.

Bliss School Trustee Zone 4: Stan Hoskovec

Bliss School Trustee Zone 5: Lauresa Schoessler

Bliss Fire Commissioner Subdistrict 2: Mike Elliott

Bliss Fire Commissioner Subdistrict 3: Stephen Shern

Hagerman City Council (Vote for two): Jared Hillier and Wes Owsley

Hagerman School Trustee Zone 4: Bryan Whitmarsh

Hagerman School Trustee Zone 5: Philip A. Gossi

Hagerman Fire Commissioner Subdistrict 3: Kirt Martin

Hagerman Cemetery Commissioner Subdistrict 1: Jeff Brown

Hagerman Cemetery Commissioner Sub district 2: Lynn I. Arriaga

Lincoln County Richfield School Trustee Zone 4:

Hope Hughes could not be reached for comment.

Acee Lucero graduated from Richfield High School in 2001. She has a bachelor’s degree in nutrition science and previously worked for Glanbia Nutritionals. Now, she runs a local certified organic farm.

Her experience working with teams would be beneficial to the role of a school board member, she said. Coming together as a team for students is important but she is also willing to stand up and speak out if necessary.

“I would like to see our kids have more access to programs, be it art, music, drama, so I think overall we have a very amazing, small, close-knit community,” she said. “I would like to see our kids have opportunities in the schools to discover their potential.”

Her strength as a candidate includes having grown up through the school system, as well as living and doing business in the community.

“I have been deeply rooted in this community and I know the strengths and the opportunities we have to be the best we can be,” she said.

Richfield Fire District Zone 1:

Ashley Lezamiz

Jose Laughmiller

Mark Whitesell

Richfield Fire District Zone 3:

Jason Brauburger

Tommy Standlee

Luann Swainston

(The Times-News was unable to contact any of the fire district candidates.)

