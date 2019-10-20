JEROME — The Civic Club will host a meet-the-candidates night from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Jerome Public Library, 100 First St. E.
The public is invited to meet those who are running for the Jerome City Council:
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
- Incumbent Chris Barber
- Incumbent Brent Johnson
- Challenger Jeff Schroeder
Refreshments will be provided.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.