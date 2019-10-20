{{featured_button_text}}

JEROME — The Civic Club will host a meet-the-candidates night from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Jerome Public Library, 100 First St. E.

The public is invited to meet those who are running for the Jerome City Council:

  • Incumbent Chris Barber
  • Incumbent Brent Johnson
  • Challenger Jeff Schroeder

Refreshments will be provided.

