Meet the candidates for Twin Falls City Council

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho will host a Twin Falls City Council candidate meet-and-greet on Thursday.
The event will be from noon to 1:30pm in the Student Union Building. This event is not a forum or a debate. The event is structured to allow attendees to meet and have small group conversation with the candidates.
The following candidates have said they will attend:
Seat 1: Tara Rueda, Jason Brown, Craig M Kelley, Patrick Patterson and James Piersol
Seat 5: Spencer Cutler, Mike Allred, Liyah Babayan and Hannah J Cameron
Seat 6: Christopher Reid
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2. Sample ballots are available at twinfallscounty.org/election/sample_ballots. Voters should note that uncontested seats will not appear on the ballot.
Early voting begins on Monday at Twin Falls County West (630 Addison Ave. W., First Floor) and runs Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. until Friday, Oct. 29.
For more information on the event, contact Associate Professor of political science Perri Gardner at pgardner@csi.edu.
