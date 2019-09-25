{{featured_button_text}}
TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho will host a local politics meet and greet Thursday in anticipation of the upcoming local elections.

All candidates for Twin Falls City Council, the Twin Falls School District Board of Trustees, and leadership from both major political parties have been invited. The event is from noon to 1 p.m. in main level of the Student Union.

The event is geared toward CSI students, but also open to the public. This event is a collaboration between the Social Science Department and the Student Activities Office’s Eagle Hour Program. 

Voters, especially young voters, often overlook local politics. In 2017, the turnout in the Twin Falls City Council election was 14.5% of registered voters.

This event is not a forum or debate; it is an opportunity for CSI students and community members to speak directly to candidates and political party leadership in small groups or even individually. The format might be described as “candidate/party speed-dating.” Candidates will host a provided table and attendees will be encourage to sit down with them and have a productive conversation.

