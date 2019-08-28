TWIN FALLS — Medical professionals speaking at a state hearing in favor of vaccines were outnumbered by parents who argued state immunization guidelines are unsafe and unconstitutional.
Testimony focused on immunizations Wednesday at a rules hearing hosted by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The state recommends several vaccinations parents should provide for their children in public school, but written exemptions are allowed for any reason.
Of the 26 people who testified, 21 argued state immunization guidelines are unsafe and that parents should be notified of their right to opt out.
Immunization rules should make clear that parents have a right to choose, said Judy Call, a resident of Twin Falls.
“They should not be binding or even urged upon anyone,” Call said of the rules. “The right of choice must be safeguarded.”
State rules coerce parents into vaccinating their children, said Sara Walton Brady of Idahoans for Vaccine Freedom. Brady added people who choose not to vaccinate their children have been marginalized and dehumanized.
“We need to be listened to as parents in this discussion and treated with respect,” Brady said.
Several comments suggested the government cannot be trusted and is withholding medical information in pursuit of massive profits. One comment said vaccines cause autism. Scientists have concluded such claims are unfounded.
Five people — including three medical professionals — testified in support of keeping state guidelines.
Children with valid medical conditions preventing them from being vaccinated rely on a functional health system for protection, said Carolyn Bridges, a physician and medical researcher from Boise.
“They are open of the greatest benefits of all time in terms of reducing disease, disability and death,” Bridges said of vaccines. “Please do not weaken the ability of Idaho to protect its children.”
Meningitis and other preventable diseases mostly disappeared after vaccines became available, said Cheryl Becker of the South Central Idaho Public Health District. Many parents haven’t seen the damage these diseases cause and have become complacent, she said.
Becker also argued in favor of keeping rules requiring school districts to collect and report vaccination records, and said it’s important to know who is at risk during a breakout.
“We are taking away the ability to respond and protect vulnerable children,” Becker said.
Schools should play a key role in promotion of vaccines, said Minidoka County School District Superintendent Ken Cox.
“Further weakening of this law puts our school and community and risk," Cox said. “Unvaccinated and under vaccinated children increase vulnerability for vaccine preventable disease to resurface in our community.”
Cox added he would not support removing a parent's right to choose to vaccinate.
The Twin Falls hearing was the last held by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on its rules, and written public comments will be accepted through Friday. The 2020 Legislature will have the final say on the immunization guidelines and other state agency rules.
