Medical marijuana for Idaho? Cancer patient’s bill would decriminalize prescription pot

BOISE — Jeremy Kitzhaber, a retired senior master sergeant of the U.S. Air Force with Stage 4 terminal cancer, on Monday morning showed up to an Idaho Legislature committee meeting with a draft bill and a bag of pills.

He demonstrated to state legislators the medication he needed on a daily basis to keep him alive — hydrocodone, oxycodone, pills to help with the bowel obstruction caused by the opioids, and a cancer inhibitor drug, to name a few.

+2 Inside Politics: A bipartisan cannabis plan to help an Idaho hero Opinion: We are representatives from different parties, but we are co-sponsoring the “Sergeant Kitzhaber Medical Cannabis Act” because pain is not partisan. We agree Idahoans should not become criminals for seeking safer treatment.

He presented to state legislators a bill he crafted to decriminalize medical marijuana.

Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, and Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, sponsored the bill and emphasized the need for alternatives to patients dependent on opioids. Kingsley spoke of constituents on the border of Washington who told him they feel like criminals as soon as they cross state lines.

“It’s just really important to do this for Idahoans,” Kingsley said in a committee Monday.

Rubel said Idaho is estimated to get about $20 million in revenue from sales and excise taxes if the bill passes — enough to cover the cost of administration, she said.