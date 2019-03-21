BOISE — A bill that would add work requirements and other conditions to Medicaid expansion in Idaho passed the House of Representatives on Thursday with mixed support from Magic Valley lawmakers.
House Bill 277 from Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, would require able-bodied adult Medicaid recipients to work at least 20 hours a week with some exceptions for some people, including parents of children 18 and under, caretakers of disabled adults, pregnant women and college students going to school at least half-time.
The bill would also direct the state to apply for a federal waiver that would require people between 100 and 138 percent of the poverty line to get their insurance from the state exchange instead of from Medicaid, although Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, clarified in floor debate that the department could apply for a waiver to let that population choose between Medicaid and the state exchange if the department so desired.
The bill is one of several that have come forward this session to attach conditions to Medicaid expansion, which was approved by 61 percent of voters through a ballot initiative in November. House Bill 277 has gotten farther than any of the other bills before it, but a Senate bill that would implement a voluntary work and training program for Medicaid recipients passed through the Senate Health and Welfare Committee on Thursday and is now headed to the full Senate.
The exact cost of House Bill 277 is unknown; a fiscal note for the legislation estimated a cost to the state of roughly $2.7 million per year, but some critics of the bill pointed out that it could have an impact on counties that have to cover the cost of indigent care for people who are not eligible for Medicaid under the work requirement.
The bill passed on a 45-25 vote. Among south-central Idaho representatives, House Speaker Rep. Scott Bedke (R-Oakley), Rep. Megan Blanksma (R-Hammett), Rep. Lance Clow (R-Twin Falls), Rep. Linda Wright Hartgen (R-Twin Falls), and Rep. Christy Zito (R-Hammett) voted in favor of House Bill 277.
House Health and Welfare Chairman Rep. Fred Wood (R-Burley), Rep. Muffy Davis (D-Ketchum), Rep. Clark Kauffman (R-Filer), Rep. Laurie Lickley (R-Jerome), and Rep. Sally Toone (D-Gooding) voted against the bill.
Here’s what some Magic Valley lawmakers had to say about their votes.
Rep. Fred Wood, R-Burley: No
Wood, a retired physician who serves as chairman of the House Health and Welfare Committee, urged his fellow House members not to support the bill. Like others who argued against, Wood said he had concerns about creating a new gap population of people between 100 and 138 percent of the poverty line who are not able to fulfill the work requirements.
If counties are still responsible for covering the health care costs of those who aren’t eligible for Medicaid, the state will need to continue contributing funding to help them out, Wood said.
“If we kick them off their work program, we can’t pull the safety net from underneath the people,” Wood said. “You’re going to have to run both programs and you’re not going to save very much money if you have to fund both programs.”
Wood also took issue with a part of the bill that would require women to get a referral from their primary care physician to see an obstetrician or gynecologist for family planning purposes.
“I can’t imagine a single female in this body would tolerate that,” Wood said, noting that primary care doctors often don’t offer intrauterine devices or other methods of birth control. “You’re going to end up with more unintended pregnancies. The quickest way to make abortions go away is to make unintended pregnancies go away.”
He pointed out that Idaho legislators, who are provided health insurance as a job benefit, may not work 20 hours per week all throughout the year. House Bill 277 would require Medicaid recipients to check in once a month to confirm that they are meeting the work requirements.
“Nobody else has ever come around and asked me in July how many hours I worked,” Wood said. “Maybe we ought to assign ourselves a parole officer to come check up on us every June, July, September. Should I be kicked off the program for not working in September? I don’t think so.”
Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls: Yes Clow told the Times-News he voted in favor of House Bill 277 because he took issue with moving people between 100 and 138 percent of the poverty line off of private insurance through the state exchange and onto Medicaid.
“This was not an easy vote,” Clow said. “Some people might think it was. But it’s not as easy as saying the people voted for it. I don’t think everybody totally understood some of the consequences of the [ballot initiative], like taking private insurance away from people and putting them on Medicaid.”
Clow said he felt most of the sideboards included in the bill were “appropriate,” and pointed out that some of the conditions of the bill — such as the waiver to keep people between 100 and 138 percent of the poverty line on the state exchange — would be negotiated between the state and the federal government if the bill were to pass.
“I think some of the concerns expressed will be moderated by that negotiation,” Clow said. “Not everything will be exactly as the bill played out, because they’ll have to negotiate.
“I couldn’t vote to repeal,” Clow added. “I never would have done that. But I never felt comfortable with just the straight Medicaid expansion.”
Rep. Laurie Lickley, R-Jerome: No
Lickley, a member of the House Health & Welfare Committee, told the Times-News that she liked some aspects of House Bill 277, such as behavioral health assessments, but ultimately voted against the bill because of the fiscal impact. Implementing House Bill 277 would require the Department of Health and Welfare to hire 19 new full-time employees, while implementing Medicaid expansion under the conditions outlined in the ballot initiative would require hiring three new employees.
“The fiscal implications to implementing House Bill 277 were pretty significant,” Lickley said. “I just don’t think that’s what our voters wanted. That is something I just can’t get behind. I heard them loud and clear, and I think we have to look at what the funding mechanism is.”
Rep. Clark Kauffman, R-Twin Falls: No
Kauffman told the Times-News he had questions and concerns about the unknown financial impacts of House Bill 277, and said that he preferred the bill that passed through the Senate Health and Welfare Committee on Thursday. Senate Bill 1204, from Senate Health and Welfare Chairman Sen. Fred Martin, R-Boise, would implement a voluntary work and training program rather than a mandatory work requirement.
“It seems to me to fit better what we should do,” Kauffman said.
Rep. Linda Wright Hartgen, R-Twin Falls: Yes
Wright Hartgen told the Times-News after the vote that she voted in favor of House Bill 277 because she didn’t think the House would vote to fund Medicaid expansion without sideboards. She described House Bill 277 as “a good starting point.”
“I’m not sure a clean bill would ever pass the House,” Wright Hartgen said. “I’m all for Medicaid expansion. We’ve got to do what the voters ask.... But something needs to get out of the House, even if it’s amended over there and comes back. I think we’ve got to get going back and forth.”
Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum: No
Like other critics, Davis, a member of the House Health and Welfare Committee, said she had concerns about the financial costs of House Bill 277. But she also drew from personal experiences in her testimony on the floor.
“Let me tell you, people don’t want to be on government assistance,” Davis said. “As someone who has had to myself, it’s not where anyone wants to be. We want to work, we want to be involved, but our health and wellness are the primary step we need to be able to get there.
“I am all for compromise, I am all for finding solutions, but I also believe that our job here in the Legislature is to support and listen to the will of the people,” Davis said. “This time, with Medicaid expansion, we have heard undeniably from our constituents what their will is, and this is not their will.”
Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett: Yes
On the floor, Blanksma described House Bill 277 as a “good bill.”
“This is a bill that shows savings to the taxpayers of Idaho,” Blanksma said. It encourages public health and population health by trying to encourage these people to go to patient-centric medical homes.”
Like Clow, Blanksma said she believed people who are currently on the state exchange should be able to stay there.
“I wanted to point out to the body that we have one of the most successful exchanges in the nation,” Blanksma said. “I think we’re getting lost in this debate the 20,000 people that are on that exchange and like their coverage.”
Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding: NoToone said on the floor that she worried about the bill’s potential impact on rural hospitals and the cost to local governments.
“When this bill was voted by 61 percent of our citizens in Idaho, and 70 percent of Idaho is rural, I really worry about that,” Toone said, adding that she has received emails from doctors and commissioners in her district urging her not to support House Bill 277. “What are we doing to people that already are marginalized in our health care?”
