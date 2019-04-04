BOISE — Magic Valley lawmakers were divided in their support Thursday for the newest version of a bill that would attach a work requirement to Medicaid expansion in Idaho.
At the start of the day Thursday, Senate Bill 1204 contained a mandatory 20-hour-a-week work requirement for Medicaid recipients, with the condition that those who did not meet the work requirement would not be removed from Medicaid but would pay up to a $30 copay for each medical visit.
By the end of the day, the House had amended the bill so that those who did not meet the work requirement would be removed from Medicaid for two months, after which they could reapply for the program. The amended bill passed 49-20-1, with mixed support from south-central Idaho representatives. It will now be sent back to the Senate.
House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, Rep. Linda Wright Hartgen, R-Twin Falls, Rep. Clark Kauffman, R-Filer, Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, and Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, voted in favor of the bill.
House Health & Welfare Chairman Rep. Fred Wood, R-Burley, Rep. Laurie Lickley, R-Jerome, Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, and a substitute for Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum, voted against the bill.
The original version of Senate Bill 1204, sponsored by Senate Health and Welfare Chairman Sen. Fred Martin, R-Boise, did not contain any mandatory work requirements but did include the creation of a voluntary job training program. There is no job training program included in the newest version of the bill. Under the amended SB 1204, the Department of Health and Welfare would verify a Medicaid recipient’s compliance with the work requirement every six months; if the Medicaid recipient was not working, volunteering or participating in a job training program for at least 20 hours a week, he or she would be removed from the program. Only able-bodied adults must meet the work requirement; certain groups including college students, pregnant women, caretakers for children or vulnerable adults, and those 60 and older would be exempt.
Supporters of the amended bill said they felt it was unfair that an able-bodied adult who was not working should receive Medicaid, and described the work requirement as an incentive to get people to work.
“I am not willing, nor do I think it is fair, to have to be asked to work four jobs, maybe five jobs, to support those who are not working, who can work for themselves,” said Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls. “That is not right.”
Those opposed to adding work requirements have pointed to the potential cost of enforcing work requirements, the potential cost of indigent health care for people who do not meet the work requirements, and the potential cost of legal challenges to the state should the bill be signed into law. A federal judge last month struck down Medicaid work requirements in Arkansas and Kentucky, ruling that the Department of Health and Human Services had failed to adequately consider the extent to which the work requirements would cause people to lose health care coverage.
“It’s expensive, it’s heartless, it’s going to create a new gap population, it does not meet the objectives of 1204, it does not meet the objectives of Prop 2,” said Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, adding that she did not believe the voters who supported the ballot initiative that passed with 61 percent of the vote in November would have supported Idaho “[hiring] an army to go chase down the poorest people in the state and kick them off Medicaid expansion.”
The bill passed by the House would also let people above 100 percent of the poverty line choose whether to enroll in Medicaid or receive an advance premium tax credit to buy a health plan through the state’s exchange. Under the ballot initiative to expand Medicaid, Idahoans between 100 and 138 percent of the poverty line would be eligible.
Blanksma said she was in favor of giving people the option to choose, suggesting that some people who are currently on the state exchange might not want to enroll in Medicaid.
“There is a sense of pride of being able to pay for yourself and your family, and I don’t want to take it away from those 20,000 that are currently on the exchange,” Blanksma said. “We would take that option away from them if we don’t have that fix.”
Another amendment adopted by the House on Thursday would require the state to declare Medicaid expansion null and void if the share paid by the federal government drops below 90 percent.
