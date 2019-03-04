BOISE — A bill to attach a work requirement and other conditions to Medicaid expansion in Idaho will receive a formal hearing, the House Health and Welfare Committee decided on a vote along party lines Monday.
The bill from Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, would direct the state to seek several waivers from the federal government, including one to put a 20-hour-a-week work or job training requirement on those enrolled in Medicaid. The Department of Health and Welfare would also seek a waiver to let Idahoans on the state exchange who fall between 100 and 138 percent of the poverty line choose to stay on the state exchange.
A ballot initiative to expand Medicaid in Idaho passed with 61 percent of the vote in November; now, the Legislature is determining exactly what that will look like. The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee voted unanimously last week to set a Medicaid budget that includes funding for expansion.
Republicans on the Health and Welfare Committee, including Chairman Rep. Fred Wood of Burley, Rep. Laurie Lickley of Jerome, and Rep. Megan Blanksma of Hammett, voted in favor of introducing Vander Woude's bill Monday. The committee's three Democrats, including Rep. Muffy Davis of Ketchum, voted against.
"I'm really frustrated because this is not the will of the people," Davis told the Times-News after the vote. "I firmly believe the people who elected me are who I need to listen to."
Davis added that she would be in favor of implementing a voluntary job training program, similar to the program Montana has in place.
According to Vander Woude's bill, the mandatory work requirement for able-bodied adults would have the same standards as the SNAP food assistance program, with the exception that an able-bodied adult would be exempt if he or she had a child under the age of 18.
"I believe there's always a benefit if we can help people move off of a government program and be self-sustaining," Vander Woude told the committee.
The bill would also let the Legislature nullify expansion if Idaho is required to pay a larger share of the cost than its current 10 percent.
Vander Woude estimated a cost of about $1.8 million to administer the bill's requirements, about $1.5 million of which would be covered by the state. That number does not include the potential cost to counties in indigent care for those who do not qualify for Medicaid under the work requirements.
