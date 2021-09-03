McGeachin's office used misleading number to disparage COVID vaccines

“Why is Governor Little allowing companies to force vaccinate Idahoans when the data is clear that they may be significantly worse off health-wise if they get vaccinated?” the newsletter said.

Schneider said asking a question that “manufactures that sense of uncertainty” is a common tactic. She pointed to Fox News opinion host Tucker Carlson as an example.

“By pretending there’s a debate, or pretending there’s information we don’t have, it creates that sense of doubt and uncertainty. Which then allows somebody to come in and say ‘There is no expertise on this, so I’m just going to default to my political identity,’” Schneider said.

“I think what this accomplishes is to further underline this sense of uncertainty, and that people in authority are making decisions on bad information or bad science. And so that supports the lieutenant governor’s position around no mask mandates, no vaccine requirements, that sort of thing. Because she’s really trying to position herself in opposition to Governor Little, who himself has not implemented any of those, but she’s trying to make it seem as if he had, I think.”

Little on Tuesday said one way to slow COVID-19’s impact on the state would be for Idahoans to get the vaccine.