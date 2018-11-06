BOISE — Former Republican lawmaker Janice McGeachin has defeated Democratic Army veteran Kristin Collum in the race for Idaho’s lieutenant governor.
With 510 of 959 precincts reporting Tuesday night, McGeachin was leading with 57.8 percent of the vote.
McGeachin is the state’s first woman lieutenant governor.
McGeachin, a business owner from Idaho Falls, served in the Idaho House from 2002 to 2012.
McGeachin touted her conservative Idaho values during the campaign. She called for limiting government
“We are at a fork in the road,” McGeachin said in a debate on Idaho Public Television. “We either hold fast to Idaho values or become lost, traveling down a progressive path.”
Collum, an Army veteran and tech industry leader who lives in Boise, previously worked at the Pentagon for General Colin Powell. She described herself as a moderate and pragmatic leader focused on cooperation to find centrist solutions.
