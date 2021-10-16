McGeachin’s office says it can’t find invoices for legal bills

In her supplemental budget request, McGeachin blamed the Attorney General’s Office for the problem.

Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and Attorney General’s Office spokesman Scott Graf responded on Thursday with a written statement saying the office did initially provide representation to McGeachin prior to the Idaho Press Club filing its lawsuit in July.

“The Office of the Attorney General offered its final legal counsel on this matter to the lieutenant governor on June 7, 2021,” the statement said. “Following that communication, the lieutenant governor made an independent decision to seek outside representation. Then — approximately six weeks after our final counsel — the Idaho Press Club filed its lawsuit.”

“Attorney-client privilege precludes us from discussing the specifics of our counsel at this point,” the statement continues. “However, the lawsuit, the lieutenant governor’s loss in court and the subsequent financial burden Idaho taxpayers now face all resulted from independent decisions made by the lieutenant governor in consultation with her chosen attorney after June 7.”

“This entire matter is an excellent demonstration of why government should seek legal counsel that it needs to hear instead of what it wants to hear,” the Attorney General’s Office’s statement concludes.