McGeachin releases Idaho task force records a day after contempt complaint was filed

BOISE — After wrangling in court and a set of arguments that a 4th District Court judge called “frivolous,” Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has released documents to the media pertaining to her education task force that investigated supposed indoctrination in Idaho’s public schools.

McGeachin made the documents available Thursday, a day after a lawyer for the Idaho Press Club filed a petition against the lieutenant governor for contempt of court. Also yesterday, District Judge Steven Hippler denied her motion for relief from judgment, keeping in place his ruling in a lawsuit filed by the Idaho Press Club, an association of Idaho journalists.

The lawsuit stemmed from McGeachin’s refusal to release feedback from the public that her task force solicited as part of its effort to “examine indoctrination in Idaho education and to protect our young people from the scourge of critical race theory, socialism, communism, and Marxism.”

The task force held four meetings, from May through August — all of which were at least four hours long — at which members heard primarily from people who supported their claims of indoctrination. At the task force’s final meeting, it heard from members of the public and came up with a series of mostly vague recommendations.