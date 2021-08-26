McGeachin must release Idaho indoctrination task force records to public, judge rules

McGeachin’s task force was holding its final meeting — and taking public testimony at that meeting — on Thursday afternoon when the judge’s decision arrived.

Representatives from the Press Club said the rulings were bittersweet.

“Obviously, we are very pleased with the decision and we look forward to the release of the public records that were requested,” said Idaho Statesman opinion editor Scott McIntosh, who is chairman of the First Amendment Committee of the Idaho Press Club, which brought the lawsuit. “We’re just disappointed that it took so much time and effort and a lawsuit to obtain records that could and should have been easily released months ago.”

McIntosh said the outcome should serve as a primer for future public records issues.

“I hope that it’s a decision that other public officials read closely and learn from when processing a public records request in the future,” McIntosh said.

In her own response issued Thursday afternoon, McGeachin doubled down on her claims that reporters would “misuse” the information from the records.