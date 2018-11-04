For the first time in Idaho's history, its next lieutenant governor is certain to be a woman.
Republican Janice McGeachin is facing Democrat Kristin Collum in the race for the lieutenant governor's office.
McGeachin, a business owner from Idaho Falls, served in the Idaho House from 2002 to 2012.
Collum, an Army veteran and tech industry leader who lives in Boise, previously worked at the Pentagon for General Colin Powell.
Janice McGeachin
What are the most important issues to the candidate?
McGeachin's platform includes reducing regulations, reducing the sales and unemployment tax while eliminating the corporate income tax, and finding "free-market solutions" to reduce the cost of health care.
Stance on Prop 1
McGeachin is remaining neutral on Prop 1.
Stance on Prop 2
McGeachin has been an outspoken opponent of the ballot initiative to expand Medicaid, saying she sees a need to "peel back the level of government in health care."
Rather than "just shifting who's going to pay for health care, I think we need to focus on what we can do to reduce the cost of the care," she said.
What do you see as the role of lieutenant governor?
McGeachin cited her experience in the legislature and as a businesswoman as assets for a lieutenant governor, a position with "one foot in the legislative branch and one foot in the executive branch."
"I can go down and know how to get good sound legislation drafted up like that," McGeachin said, adding that she still has connections in the legislature who she could work with. On the business side of things, McGeachin said, she has the know-how to balance and comb through budgets.
Kristin Collum
What are the most important issues to the candidate?
Collum's platform is centered on two issues relevant to her background as an Army veteran and leader in the tech industry: helping veterans and improving cybersecurity in the state. Other priorities include protection of public lands and investing more in education to address high teacher turnover rates.
Stance on Prop 1
On the historical horse racing initiative, Collum said she has concerns about the low percentage of funds that would go toward education in the state.
"It's not compelling enough," Collum said, "and it doesn't have far-reaching impacts or grassroots support."
Stance on Prop 2
Collum supports Prop 2 to expand Medicaid.
What do you see as the role of lieutenant governor?
Collum said she sees the role of lieutenant governor and "more administrative and not partisan."
"It's the mechanics of running a state," she said.
She said she sees herself as a "major asset" to either Democratic gubernatorial candidate Paulette Jordan or Republican candidate Brad Little.
"They're going to really enjoy having someone with this many tools in their toolbox," Collum said.
