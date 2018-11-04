Try 1 month for 99¢

For the first time in Idaho's history, its next lieutenant governor is certain to be a woman. 

Republican Janice McGeachin is facing Democrat Kristin Collum in the race for the lieutenant governor's office. 

McGeachin, a business owner from Idaho Falls, served in the Idaho House from 2002 to 2012. 

Collum, an Army veteran and tech industry leader who lives in Boise, previously worked at the Pentagon for General Colin Powell. 

