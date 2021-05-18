McGeachin campaign website, since taken down, says she’s running for governor

Her actions appeared to cause a rift between the two — a contrast to the close relationship Little held with former Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter during his three terms as governor.

McGeachin also made national news with her appearance in a video produced by the Idaho Freedom Foundation in October claiming Little infringed on the liberties of Idahoans with the response to the pandemic, which the video said, “may or may not be occurring.” In the video, McGeachin sits in the driver’s seat of a truck while holding a Bible, then places a gun on top of it while talking about enjoying and defending life and liberty.

Lieutenant governor sparred with legislators during session

During the 2021 legislative session, through a letter written by her attorney, McGeachin accused Senate Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, of “political punishment and sexism” because she was not granted key card access to the Senate chamber.

McGeachin said Winder was retaliating against her after questions were raised by the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee about a monthly contract her office holds with Parrish Miller, who works for the Idaho Freedom Foundation. The questions led to a back-and-forth between legislators who wanted to cut McGeachin’s budget and others who defended it.