Polling Centers

Voting stickers on Election Day at the Ascension Priory on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2014 in Jerome.

 STEPHEN REISS, TIMES-NEWS

Twin Falls Fire Department bond (11/11 precincts)

Requires a two-thirds supermajority vote to pass.

Yes: 63.45% (1,526)

*No: 35.51% (879) 

Hagerman School District Levy

Requires a simple majority vote to pass.

Yes: 52.08% (150)

*No: 47.92% (138)

Minidoka County School District general obligation bond

Requires a two-thirds supermajority vote to pass.

Yes: 54.23% (1,006)

*No: 45.77% (846)

Burley Public Library two-year operating override levy

Requires a simple majority vote to pass.

*Yes: 70.6% (289)

No: 29.3% (120)

Twin Falls Highway District

Commissioner, Sub-district 2

Gene Kafader: 40.1% (998)

*Art Baily: 59.7% (1,481)

Commissioner, Sub-district 3

Brian Davis: 49.53% (1,215)

*Ron Pierce: 50.47% (1,238)

Murtaugh Joint Highway District (Twin Falls and Cassia counties)

Commissioner, Sub-district 3

*Rocky T. Matthews: 71.4% (45)

Clayton Howard: 28.6% (18)

Jerome Highway District

Commissioner, zone 1

*Mike Praegitzer: 62.1% (18)

Larry Covey: 37.9% (11)

Hillsdale Highway District (Jerome County)

Commissioner zone 3

Vance Lehmann: 50% (1)

Robert Vern Heath: 50% (1)

Bliss Highway District (Gooding County)

Commissioner Subdistrict #3

*Jacob Patterson 70.5% (43)

Joe Kelso 29.5 (18)

Richfield Highway District (Lincoln County)

Commissioner, Sub-district 3 (write-in ballot)

Brandon Hughes: 47.9% (56)

*Travis Brownlee: 52.1% (61)

