Twin Falls Fire Department bond (11/11 precincts)
Requires a two-thirds supermajority vote to pass.
Yes: 63.45% (1,526)
*No: 35.51% (879)
Hagerman School District Levy
Requires a simple majority vote to pass.
Yes: 52.08% (150)
*No: 47.92% (138)
Minidoka County School District general obligation bond
Requires a two-thirds supermajority vote to pass.
Yes: 54.23% (1,006)
*No: 45.77% (846)
Burley Public Library two-year operating override levy
Requires a simple majority vote to pass.
*Yes: 70.6% (289)
No: 29.3% (120)
Twin Falls Highway District
Commissioner, Sub-district 2
Gene Kafader: 40.1% (998)
*Art Baily: 59.7% (1,481)
Commissioner, Sub-district 3
Brian Davis: 49.53% (1,215)
*Ron Pierce: 50.47% (1,238)
Murtaugh Joint Highway District (Twin Falls and Cassia counties)
Commissioner, Sub-district 3
*Rocky T. Matthews: 71.4% (45)
Clayton Howard: 28.6% (18)
Jerome Highway District
Commissioner, zone 1
*Mike Praegitzer: 62.1% (18)
Larry Covey: 37.9% (11)
Hillsdale Highway District (Jerome County)
Commissioner zone 3
Vance Lehmann: 50% (1)
Robert Vern Heath: 50% (1)
Bliss Highway District (Gooding County)
Commissioner Subdistrict #3
*Jacob Patterson 70.5% (43)
Joe Kelso 29.5 (18)
Richfield Highway District (Lincoln County)
Commissioner, Sub-district 3 (write-in ballot)
Brandon Hughes: 47.9% (56)
*Travis Brownlee: 52.1% (61)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.