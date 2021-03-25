Mask burning in Boise in March violated Idaho Capitol rules. Will there be any charges?

BOISE — No charges will be filed after a protest at the Idaho Statehouse featured adults and children burning masks in an open flame.

Though the activity was a violation of the Capitol’s administrative rules, as open flames are not permitted on Statehouse grounds, none of those involved in the event will face criminal charges, according to Idaho State Police spokesperson Lynn Hightower.

“Each incident on state Capitol grounds is a careful balance between the right to free speech and the needs of public safety and security,” Hightower said in an email.

Idaho made national news when the March 6 event outside the Statehouse featured dozens of adults — and children — burning face masks to protest health measures taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Diane Blume, program specialist with the Idaho Department of Administration, said having an open flame on Statehouse grounds is a violation of its public use policies.

ISP said in a news release the same day that it would be reviewing the incident, and those involved were told before and during the event that open flames were not allowed.