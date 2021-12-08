Many Idaho cities struggle with aging water systems. A new bipartisan bill in Congress could help fix that.

BOISE — U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, has introduced new legislation with Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly to authorize a five-year Environmental Protection Agency grant program for smart water technology investments, according to a press release.

The Water Infrastructure Modernization Act would support municipal water systems and publicly owned wastewater treatment systems to make upgrades with smart technology such as pipeline monitoring, real-time leak detection, smart meters and other intelligent-design tools. The grant would help lower up-front costs for the projects, decrease ongoing operating costs and improve the delivery of safe and reliable water supplies for families and businesses across the country, the release stated.

“Access to clean drinking water and wastewater treatment technologies is important for all communities, but the challenges rural areas face weren’t taken into account when federal regulations on water systems were written,” Risch said. “This bill will help ensure communities throughout Idaho have access to the clean drinking water and modernized water treatment systems they need.”

An estimated 2.1 trillion gallons of treated drinking water is lost each year due to aging water infrastructure, and investments in smart water technologies can also help water utilities detect and prevent leaks, which is especially critical in regions with ongoing drought conditions, according to the release.

Shelley Roberts, executive director of the Idaho Rural Water Association, said in the release that her organization is appreciative of Risch’s work on the bill.

“This should be especially beneficial to rural communities, because small and rural communities often struggle to comply with all the mandates and meet local water needs,” Roberts said. “Water quality is one of the most pressing public health concerns in rural Idaho, and the other states, and essential for long-term economic sustainability.”

The bipartisan legislation is also supported by national organizations, including the Rural Community Assistance Partnership, American Society of Civil Engineers, the WateReuse Association and the Water Environment Federation.

The full text of the legislation can be found online.

