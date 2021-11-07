Magic Valley voter turnout low but not unusual

TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley voters went to the polls Tuesday for elections. The numbers may seem low but were about normal for an odd-year election.

In Twin Falls County, about 15.2% of registered voters cast ballots, according to unofficial numbers. The election results will be official after they are certified Nov. 12.

Twin Falls County Clerk Kristina Glascock says there were no surprises in the number of people who showed up to the polls.

“We expected about 15%,” Glascock said. “And here we are at about 15%”

County turnout varied by precinct, depending on the significance of the races.

Some precincts saw a higher turnout. Twin Falls Precinct 23 had the highest turnout — 29% — in the county.

Elections held in odd-numbered years typically have municipal races, while elections in even years have congressional and statewide elections, which typically prompt higher voter turnout.

For the previous odd-year election in 2019, the Twin Falls County voter turnout was higher, with 22.4% of registered voters casting ballots.

National elections draw higher numbers of voters. Eighty-two percent of registered voters in the county voted in the 2020 presidential election.

In the more rural Lincoln County, 14.6% of registered voters cast ballots this month, according to unofficial results. A water bond passed in Shoshone, where 17.5% of the 897 registered voters cast ballots.

Richfield had a higher turnout, where 30.8% of the 548 registered voters showed up to vote in fire district elections.

“You might not think the smaller communities would have that kind of turnout, but the voters there are very engaged,” Lincoln County Elections Director Jana Frazier said.

Lincoln County’s turnout shrank from 2019 when 37.9% of registered voters cast ballots.

In Minidoka County, 21.79% of voters turned out to the polls. Heyburn saw 29.05% of its registered voters cast ballots in contested municipal races.

Fourteen percent of Jerome County’s 4,400 registered voters went to the polls, casting 620 ballots.

In Gooding County, 194 ballots representing 20.2% of the 962 registered voters were cast in Wendell and 426 ballots representing 29% of the 1,467 registered voters were cast in Gooding.

In eastern Magic Valley, 20.53% of Cassia County’s 6,806 registered voters cast 1,397 ballots.

