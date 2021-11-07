Magic Valley voter turnout low but not unusual

In the more rural Lincoln County, 14.6% of registered voters cast ballots this month, according to unofficial results. A water bond passed in Shoshone, where 17.5% of the 897 registered voters cast ballots.
Richfield had a higher turnout, where 30.8% of the 548 registered voters showed up to vote in fire district elections.
“You might not think the smaller communities would have that kind of turnout, but the voters there are very engaged,” Lincoln County Elections Director Jana Frazier said.
Lincoln County’s turnout shrank from 2019 when 37.9% of registered voters cast ballots.
In Minidoka County, 21.79% of voters turned out to the polls. Heyburn saw 29.05% of its registered voters cast ballots in contested municipal races.
Fourteen percent of Jerome County’s 4,400 registered voters went to the polls, casting 620 ballots.
In Gooding County, 194 ballots representing 20.2% of the 962 registered voters were cast in Wendell and 426 ballots representing 29% of the 1,467 registered voters were cast in Gooding.
In eastern Magic Valley, 20.53% of Cassia County’s 6,806 registered voters cast 1,397 ballots.
All of your south-central Idaho November 2021 Election Results
Buhl City Council (pick two)
Name
Votes
Percent
Taylor Morse
113
21.4
Amanda Hawkins
195
36.93
Michael Higbee
220
41.67
Buhl Joint School District 412 Supplimental Levy
Position
Votes
Percent
Yes
446
60.43%
No
292
39.56%
Buhl Joint School District 412 Trustee Zone 1
Name
Votes
Percent
Adrian Preader
59
37.82
Paul Pettit
97
62.18
Buhl Joint School District 412 Trustee Zone 2
Name
Votes
Percent
Les Harper
78
46.99
Melissa J. Kippes
88
53.01
Buhl Joint School District 442 Supplimental Levy
Position
Votes
Percent
Yes
411
60.80
No
265
39.2
Burley City Council (pick three)
Name
Votes
Percent
Stegen Phillips
499
23.23%
Casey Andersen
559
26.02%
Jon R. Anderson
461
21.46%
Bryce Morgan
629
29.28%
Cassia Joint School District 151 Trustee Zone 4
Name
Votes
Percent
Mandy Baker
320
58.18
Bruce B. Thompson
100
18.18
Write-in
130
23.64
Declo Cemetery District Sub-District 3
Name
Votes
Percent
Pamela M Young
69
40.35
Fred L. Darrington
102
59.65
Declo City Council (pick two)
Name
Votes
Percent
Clinten W. Heward
37
27.6
Orville Hormann
50
37.3
Lamont Young
47
35.07
Eden City Council (pick two)
Name
Votes
Percent
Randy W. Bartlett
12
25.00%
Michelle Taylor
18
37.50%
Susan K. Vineyard
18
37.50%
Write-In
Fairfield City Council (pick two)
Name
Votes
Percent
Josh Bovey
37
33.04%
Doug Hoskinson
33
29.46%
John Pine
42
37.50%
Filer City Council
Name
Votes
Percent
Desiree Romano
63
37.06%
Hailey Wadsworth
48
28.24%
Tracey Daluiso
59
34.71%
Filer School District 413 Trustee Zone 5
Name
Votes
Percent
D. Greg Beal
25
14.62%
Jenni Lanting
146
85.38%
Gooding City Council (pick two)
Name
Votes
Percent
Aubrey Cheney
79
10.29
Chuck Cram
176
22.92
Jerry Pierce
313
40.76
Lai Lonnie Rogers
200
26.04
Gooding Mayor
Name
Votes
Percent
Jeff Brekke
168
39.62%
Diane Houser
256
60.38%
Hagerman Joint School District 233
Name
Votes
Percent
Dagny Bogaard
43
50.59
Monte Osborne
42
49.41
Heyburn City Council (pick two)
Name
Votes
Percent
Dan Davidson
123
15.71
Rick Tundag
338
43.17
Chad Anderson
322
41.12
Heyburn Mayor
Name
Votes
Percent
Mark Rosa
111
23.47
Dick Galbraith
362
76.53
Holister Mayor
Name
Votes
Percent
Audrey Gonzalez
9
12.16
Robyn Grover
65
87.84
Hollister City Council
Name
Votes
Percent
James E. LaRue
44
61.11
Jacqueline Nieto
30
40.54
Jerome City Council (pick two)
Name
Votes
Percent
Bryan E. Craig
325
36.15%
Robert (Bob) Culver
259
28.81%
Jason L. Peterson
313
34.82%
Write-In
2
0.22%
Jerome Mayor
Name
Votes
Percent
David M. Davis
466
97.29%
Write-in
13
2.71%
Jerome School District Trustee Zone 2
Name
Votes
Percent
Jackie Cook
65
47.45%
Write-In
72
52.55%
Minidoka County School District 331 Trustee Zone 4
Name
Votes
Percent
Autumn Clark
107
34.63
Mary Andersen
202
65.37
Minidoka Joint School District 331 Supplemental Levy
Position
Votes
Percent
Yes
1093
58.98
No
760
41.01
Richfield Fire District Zone 1
Name
Votes
Percent
Ashley Lezamiz
71
39.89%
Mark Whitesell
87
48.88%
Jose Laughmiller
20
11.24%
Richfield Fire District Zone 3
Name
Votes
Percentage
Jason Brauburger
84
47.73%
Tommy Standlee
53
30.11%
LuAnn Swainston
39
22.16%
Richfield School District 316 Trustee Zone 4
Name
Vote
Percent
Hope Hughes
29
55.77%
Acee Lucero
23
44.23%
Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District Commissioner Sub-District 1
Name
Votes
Percent
Marshall Crosby Bishop
114
24.84%
Doug Fisher
346
75.16%
Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District Commissioner Sub-District 3