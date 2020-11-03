Magic Valley state Legislature incumbents winning easily

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley’s contested state Senate and House races don’t look like they’ll be very close this year.

In Senate District 24 — which mainly covers the city of Twin Falls — Republican Lee Heider appears likely to beat Independent Rocky Ferrenburg and return to the Idaho Senate for a fifth term. Heider had 70% of the vote with 75% of precincts reporting as of 11:30 p.m.

Heider, a lifelong Twin Falls resident, has served in various elected positions in Twin Falls for the last 13 years.

Republican Lance Clow appears likely to win his fourth term for District 24 seat A, taking 73% of the vote with 75% of precincts reporting as of 11 p.m. Clow is up against Constitution Party candidate and Baptist pastor Paul Thompson, who is well known for his outspoken anti-abortion views.

In Senate District 26, which covers Blaine, Camas, Gooding and Lincoln counties, Democrat incumbent and Senate Minority leader Michelle Stennett had earned 71% of the vote with Blaine and Camas counties reporting, holding off Republican challenger and Real 3% of Idaho founder and leader Eric Parker. A win would mark Stennett’s fifth elected term in the senate. Lincoln and Gooding counties had not reported any results as of 11:30 p.m.