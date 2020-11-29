Magic Valley saw record high voter numbers

According to the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office, 56% of this year’s Idaho general election ballots were cast either early or absentee.

Deep red

Blaine County is Idaho’s bluest county and the only county in the Magic Valley that leans Democrat. President-elect Joe Biden received 67% of the vote there compared to 30% for President Donald Trump.

With the exception of Blaine County, the Magic Valley is colored varying shades of deep red. Trump received no less than 67% of the vote in every Magic Valley county except for Blaine.

In presidential elections, Cassia County has been the most staunchly Republican in the region. For example, Mitt Romney received 85% of the Cassia County vote in 2012, compared to 13% for Barack Obama. Cassia was the most pro-Trump Magic Valley county this November, giving the president 82% of the vote.

In 2016, former CIA operations officer Evan McMullin ran as an independent candidate against Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. McMullin, a well-known member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, took 22% of the Utah vote and 7% of the Idaho vote.