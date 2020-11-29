Magic Valley saw record high voter numbers

TWIN FALLS — More Idahoans and Americans voted this year than ever before.
According to estimates by the U.S. Elections Project, a nonpartisan site run by University of Florida political science professor Michael McDonald, 67% of eligible voters — about 160 million people — cast ballots in the general election. That’s the highest percentage since 1900.
An eligible voter is someone who has the right to vote — the number of registered voters is significantly lower.
In the last 40 years, between 52% and 62% of eligible voters have cast ballots in presidential elections. In 2008, 2012 and 2016, roughly 60% of eligible voters cast ballots.
Idaho saw record-high turnout this year. According to the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office estimates, 878,527 Idahoans voted in this year’s general election.
There were an estimated 867,361 Idahoans who voted for a president, a 26% increase compared to 2016 when the Gem State had 690,255 presidential voters. Turnout was notably low in 2016 nationwide. The U.S. Elections Project estimates 68% of eligible Idahoans voted in the 2020 general election.
The three general elections prior to 2020 had relatively similar turnout. The Barack Obama versus John McCain election in 2008 brought out 655,032 Idaho voters. Turnout fell slightly for Obama versus Mitt Romney in 2012 when 652,274 Idahoans voted for a president.
South-central Idaho turnout
The Magic Valley saw high turnout, too. The eight-county region had 83,967 presidential election voters in 2020 compared to 69,924 in 2016, a 20% increase.
Turnout increased the most in Camas County. There were an unofficial 754 votes in the presidential election there, up 28% compared to 2016. Blaine County (up 24% compared to 2016) and Twin Falls County (up 22%) had the second and third highest Magic Valley presidential voter increases.
Lincoln (up 11%), Jerome (up 16%), Minidoka (16%) and Gooding (17%) counties had the smallest voter increases.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, absentee and early ballots made up a historically large percentage of the American vote this year. Magic Valley voters opted to cast their ballots early or absentee in record numbers.
For instance, Twin Falls County had 36,501 people vote for a president in 2020. More than half (55%) of those voters cast their ballots either absentee or early. In the 2008, 2012 and 2016 general elections, between 25% and 32% of Twin Falls County voters who selected a president cast their ballots early.
Twin Falls County Elections Director Valerie Varadi said her office mailed out about 14,000 absentee ballots this year. In 2016, the county mailed out about 2,000.
According to the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office, 56% of this year’s Idaho general election ballots were cast either early or absentee.
Deep red
Blaine County is Idaho’s bluest county and the only county in the Magic Valley that leans Democrat. President-elect Joe Biden received 67% of the vote there compared to 30% for President Donald Trump.
With the exception of Blaine County, the Magic Valley is colored varying shades of deep red. Trump received no less than 67% of the vote in every Magic Valley county except for Blaine.
In presidential elections, Cassia County has been the most staunchly Republican in the region. For example, Mitt Romney received 85% of the Cassia County vote in 2012, compared to 13% for Barack Obama. Cassia was the most pro-Trump Magic Valley county this November, giving the president 82% of the vote.
In 2016, former CIA operations officer Evan McMullin ran as an independent candidate against Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. McMullin, a well-known member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, took 22% of the Utah vote and 7% of the Idaho vote.
McMullin won 10% of the Cassia County vote in 2016, his best performance in the Magic Valley. Donald Trump saw a 9% vote increase in Cassia County between 2016 and 2020, suggesting that most Cassia County McMullin supporters switched to Trump this year. Biden outperformed Clinton by two percentage points in Cassia County.
Besides Camas and Blaine, no Magic Valley county gave Trump less than 71% of the vote. Excluding Blaine County, Twin Falls County gave President-elect Joe Biden the greatest percentage of votes with 26%. Jerome County gave the former vice president 24% of the vote.
Biden did significantly worse than Obama in 2012 with the exception of Cassia County and Blaine County. But he significantly outperformed Clinton throughout much of the Magic Valley.
For instance, he outdid her by seven percentage points in Blaine County and four percentage points in Jerome County.
