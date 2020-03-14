Magic Valley reacts to first confirmed coronavirus case in Idaho

Late Thursday night, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the state’s seven local health districts issued a new set of guidelines late for mass gatherings and public events. Health officials recommend postponing or canceling public events that draw participants from out of state or are likely to bring together more than 250 people.

“We are not mandating anything at this time,” Hahn said. “Each district health department does have that authority as does the state if needed, but right now these are recommendations.”

Magic Valley response

South Central Public Health District director Melody Bowyer said there is no need for Magic Valley residents to panic.

“Our investigation team has been working overtime to assist local health care providers as they test local residents and we will continue to monitor for the disease in our district,” Bowyer said following the announcement. “For now, we cannot stress enough the importance of taking basic steps to keep yourself healthy.

“It is also important at this time to remember to call your health care provider if you think you may have COVID-19. Tell them your concerns so they can advise you on the best way to get an evaluation without putting anyone else at risk of catching the disease.”