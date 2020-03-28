Magic Valley lawmakers, butchers pass tax exemption on custom meat processing

TWIN FALLS — Those who raise or hunt an animal to feed their family will no longer pay sales tax to have the meat butchered thanks to Magic Valley lawmakers and business owners.

Gov. Brad Little signed a bill on Tuesday that exempts custom meat processing from Idaho’s 6% sales tax.

The bill passed the Legislature nearly unanimously this session and goes into effect later this year.

Darrin VanHorn, the owner of High Desert Processing in Twin Falls, said many customers are less than thrilled when they see a sales tax charge on their receipt. In fact, VanHorn keeps a copy of Idaho’s tax law on hand to help with the inevitable confusion.

“We are the only industry that customers have to pay sales tax on a labor job,” he said. “You’re not getting anything in return other than what you dropped off.”

Idaho already exempts many services from sales tax. For instance, a resident who takes their truck in for maintenance doesn’t pay tax on the labor. Or someone who brings a suit to the dry cleaner will get it back without the extra charge from the state.