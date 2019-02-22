BOISE — As small, rural schools in the Magic Valley and across the state struggle to recruit and retain certified teachers, a south-central Idaho lawmaker hopes to alleviate the educator shortage by offering a student loan forgiveness program to teachers in certain districts.
A bill from Rep. Sally Toone, a Democrat from Gooding, would provide about $12,000 in loan assistance to teachers working in rural or economically disadvantaged schools over a four-year period. The goal of the bill, introduced Thursday, is not just to attract teachers to these schools, but to keep them around.
“We have to have tools in our toolbox,” Toone told the Times-News. “It won’t fit everybody. But it’s an opportunity to try to keep teachers here.”
While programs such as Teach for America have helped place teachers in some of Idaho’s struggling schools, such programs typically attract temporary, non-certified teachers, Toone said. Her bill, which is co-sponsored by Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum, and Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, would offer assistance only to teachers who have already received their certification.
“I want to focus on people that have education as their end goal,” Toone said. “For my granddaughter who’s in the second grade, I want a certified teacher for her.”
The bill would offer loan assistance for up to four years, as long as the teacher stays employed in the same district. The first year he or she would receive $1,500; the second year, $2,500; the third year, $3,500; and the fourth year, $4,500.
This isn’t the first year Toone has worked on similar legislation, but this year’s bill contains a key difference. While the previous version applied only to rural school districts, this year’s bill includes both rural districts and economically disadvantaged districts — meaning that teachers in a poor urban district could receive funding as well.
“We have teacher shortages there too, and those are hard-to-reach kids,” Toone told the Times-News. “We really don’t need those schools struggling to get teachers.”
Another difference: the increase in loan assistance each year. Last year’s bill offered $3,000 for each of the four years.
In a hearing Thursday before the House Education Committee to introduce the bill, Ward-Engelking said she hoped the year-by-year loan assistance would incentivize teachers to stick around long enough to “fall in love” with their schools and communities.
“We want them to stay the entire time because we think at that point they will be invested in that community and want to stay there,” Ward-Engelking told the committee.
The bill’s sponsors estimate that the program would cost the state about $1 million per year, with an additional $50,000 in administration costs.
After a unanimous vote by the House Education Committee, headed by Twin Falls lawmaker Rep. Lance Clow, the bill will receive a formal committee hearing.
