BOISE — A version of a bill that would transfer some dedicated funding from state police to transportation infrastructure has been resurrected after dying in the Senate last week.
The Senate State Affairs Committee voted Monday morning to introduce a new bill from Sen. Bert Brackett, R-Rogerson, that closely resembles another bill carried by Brackett that was voted down by the Senate on Mar. 12. The bill would take the 5 percent of the Highway Distribution Account that Idaho State Police currently receives and put it instead toward the maintenance of local and state roads and bridges.
"There was some confusion on a similar bill earlier, and I think we’ve cleared up those concerns," Brackett said Monday. The new bill contains some minor changes in wording but achieves the same purpose as House Bill 88.
Currently, 38 percent of the Highway Distribution Account goes to local units of government and 57 percent goes to the state highway account. The remaining 5 percent — or roughly $17 million — goes to ISP, which can only use the money for certain purposes, such as highway patrol.
Under Brackett's bill, a five-year phase-out period would begin in Fiscal Year 2021 and reduce ISP's share of the Highway Distribution Account by 1 percent each year.
During floor debate last week for House Bill 88, Brackett and other supporters of the bill argued that it would provide necessary funding to improve Idaho’s roads, and said they were confident the state could make up the difference to ISP with growth in revenue in the general fund.
Meanwhile, critics said they worried that making ISP dependent on the general fund for the money currently provided by the dedicated fund could draw funding away from education and other areas and could hurt ISP in the event of an economic downturn.
The bill died on a 17-18 vote.
Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, was one of the 18 senators to vote against the bill last week. Stennett, a member of the State Affairs Committee, also voted Monday morning against printing Brackett's new bill.
"I feel that we’ve already seen this and I hoped we would be honored for the votes that we chose," Stennett said.
The new bill will now receive a formal committee hearing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.