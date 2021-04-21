Magic Valley Energy hosting public meetings for Lava Ridge wind project

TWIN FALLS — The company behind the proposal to build one of Idaho’s largest wind projects is holding a series of informational meetings for the public this week.

Magic Valley Energy, an affiliate of LS Power, is hosting its first meeting on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the College of Southern Idaho Applied Technology and Innovation Center in Twin Falls. The company will hold a second meeting on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lincoln County Community Center in Shoshone.

Community members can attend these meetings to learn more about the proposed Lava Ridge wind project and to speak with Magic Valley Energy representatives.

The company plans to build wind turbines on a vast area of Bureau of Land Management land in Jerome, Lincoln and Minidoka counties. Shoshone and Dietrich are the cities nearest the project location.

The company is in the development phase of the project, and construction could begin as early as next year. The company will hire more than 700 workers to construct the large project, as well as 20 permanent jobs.

The Times-News has previously reported that the project could generate more than 1,000 megawatts of renewable energy and more than $4 million annually in taxes to local government entities.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0