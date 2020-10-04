Magic Valley election guide: Here are the competitive races you can vote for

Republican Rep. Lance Clow was first elected in 2012 and has been the House Education Committee chair since 2018. Before the Legislature, he served nearly two decades on Twin Falls City Council, including six years as mayor. “I consider myself open to public input and studious in my deliberations on legislation that flows through each session,” his website says.

Paul Thompson is challenging Clow as a Constitution Party candidate. Thompson is pastor at Eastside Baptist Church. “I will strive to be principled in my representation and act with integrity to the people, while not usurping the constitution,” his website says.

District 26, Senate: Eric Parker vs. Michelle Stennett

Democrat Sen. Michelle Stennett was first elected in 2010 and serves as the Senate minority leader. Stennett worked in advertising and sales for a television company, and in flight operations for Horizon Air and Sun Valley Aviation. “My pledge to my constituents is simple: work hard on their behalf, be knowledgeable about their issues, and maintain the strength and integrity I have upheld representing this district at the legislature,” her website says.