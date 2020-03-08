Magic Valley districts ask for $10 million in levies in Tuesday election

The levy is about $600,000 more than the existing levy. Surplus the in the bond repayment account means the increase “will not cause the overall school levy rate to increase and taxes will stay the same,” according to a district document.

“This year’s election is unique, in that we seek to maximize opportunities without raising the supplemental levy rate,” superintendent Jim Shank wrote.

Kimberly School District is asking voters for $800,000 for two years. The cost to taxpayers would $144 per $100,000 of property value.

Student enrollment has grown about 4% on average in the last five years, and more personnel is needed to reduce class size, according to a district statement.

“Our plan is to hire two additional teachers with the supplemental levy funds,” the statement says. “The increase in enrollment also increases the need for supplies, technology, transportation, and food services.”