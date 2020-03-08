Magic Valley districts ask for $10 million in levies in Tuesday election

TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley school districts will ask voters Tuesday for more than $10 million to boost their budgets.
Eight districts in the area are running two-year supplemental levies to pay for day-to-day operating expenses, and one is asking for a plant facilities levy to maintain district facilities. They join 32 other districts across Idaho that will ask voters for financial assistance in Tuesday’s election.
Lawmakers changed the way the state pays for schools more than a decade ago, leaving many districts without enough money to fully operate. Most districts have closed those budget gaps by asking for supplemental levies on property taxes — nearly 100 of 115 Idaho districts have a supplemental levy.
Cassia County School District is seeking a supplemental levy worth $2,195,000 for two years. The cost to taxpayers would be about $105 per $100,000 of property value.
“The supplemental is a critical part of the school district budget,” school board chairman Ryan Cranney said in a statement. “These funds have been instrumental in improving the safety of our schools, replacing outdated textbooks and curriculum, and modernizing technology for our students.”
The levy is about $600,000 more than the existing levy. Surplus the in the bond repayment account means the increase “will not cause the overall school levy rate to increase and taxes will stay the same,” according to a district document.
“This year’s election is unique, in that we seek to maximize opportunities without raising the supplemental levy rate,” superintendent Jim Shank wrote.
Kimberly School District is asking voters for $800,000 for two years. The cost to taxpayers would $144 per $100,000 of property value.
Student enrollment has grown about 4% on average in the last five years, and more personnel is needed to reduce class size, according to a district statement.
“Our plan is to hire two additional teachers with the supplemental levy funds,” the statement says. “The increase in enrollment also increases the need for supplies, technology, transportation, and food services.”
The district currently has a $250,000 supplemental levy, and the increase would cost taxpayers an extra $99 per $100,000 property value. However, the district says the total increase to taxpayers will be about $30 due to an expiring emergency levy and reduced bond levy costs.
Filer School District is asking a continuation of it’s $500,000 two-year supplemental levy. It would cost $87 per $100,000.
The district has been collecting the levy since 2012 to pay for existing programs and prevent budget cuts.
Buhl School District is asking for $350,000 for two years. The cost to taxpayers would be $54 per $100,000 of property value.
The money would go for all-day kindergarten opportunities, new textbooks and maintaining programs, according to the district’s website.
The levy would be a continuation of the district’s current $350,000 levy.
Castleford School District is asking for $300,000 for two years at a cost to taxpayers of $182 per $100,000 of property value.
The levy is slightly less than the $322,230 the district currently collects.
Valley School District wants to continue its $300,000 two-year levy. The cost to taxpayers is $112.99 per $100,000 of property value. The district has collected that amount since 2010.
“The supplemental levy provides our students the opportunity to enjoy elective courses, full-day kindergarten, and fund extracurricular busing,” the district’s newsletter says.
Shoshone School District is asking for a $300,000 levy for two years at a cost of $133.17 per $100,000 assessed value. The district collected a similar levy in 2019 worth $297,050.
Richfield School District is asking for a $225,000 two-year supplemental levy. Residents would pay $268.34 per $100,000 of property value. That’s about $50,000 less than the district’s existing supplemental levy, reducing the cost to taxpayers about $60.
Hansen School District is seeking a five-year plant facility levy worth $200,000 annually. The district will use the money to maintain, repair, and improve school facilities and grounds, including the renovation of the elementary school.
The district passed a five-year, $100,000 plant facilities ley in 2016. The proposal would replace that levy, but if it fails, the levy passed in 2016 will remain on the books through 2021.
Plant facilities levies require 55% approval.
Presidential primary
In addition to the school elections, Idaho’s presidential primary for the Republican, Democrat and Constitution parties are on Tuesday.
Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters will need to provide photo ID or sign an affidavit attesting their identification.
On the ballot are six Republicains, including incumbent President Donald Trump, 17 Democrats, and six Constitution candidates.
Republican primaries are closed in Idaho, meaning any voter wishing to vote for a Republican candidate must be registered with the party. The primaries for the Democrat and Constitution parties are open to unaffiliated voters.
New voters may affiliate with the party at the time they register. Those who wish to change their party affiliation must go to their county clerk’s office.
There is no deadline to affiliate with a party for the presidential primary, and voters may do so up to and on Election Day.
Residents can find their voting place at idahovotes.gov or on their county website.