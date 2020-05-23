Magic Valley businesses receive initial $10,000 grants from state

That expansion has not been cheap, she said. The cost of food is skyrocketing and single-use to-go containers are expensive. The extra day of service also means greater staffing costs and more personal protective equipment to keep workers and patrons safe.

Arledge said she applied for the grant the first day it was available on May 11. The center received the money in its account earlier this week.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little set aside $300 million for the grant program out of the $1.25 billion the state received from Congress. Grants are available to eligible businesses on a first-come, first-serve basis until the money is gone. The deadline to apply is July 17.

“Expanding this resource to self-employed business owners should help them get back on their feet and relieve some of the financial loss brought about by this unexpected and unwelcome virus,” Little wrote in a statement.

The first wave of applications started May 11 for business with one to 19 employees. The second wave opened on Monday for businesses with one to 50 employees. Those who are self-employed can apply on May 27 for grants up to $7,500.

Businesses are eligible if they have received less than $10,000 from other federal aid programs.