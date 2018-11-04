Try 1 month for 99¢

Two candidates are vying for the District 26 senate seat, which encompasses Blaine, Lincoln, Gooding and Camas counties.

Incumbent Michelle Stennett, a Democrat, is challenged by Julie Lynn, Republican; both women are from Ketchum.

Stennett was first appointed to the seat held by her late husband, Clint, in 2010. She is now the Senate minority leader

Lynn has worked as a newspaper journalist and is active in politics with the Republican Party.

Here’s how they stand on the issues.

