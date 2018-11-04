Two candidates are vying for the District 26 senate seat, which encompasses Blaine, Lincoln, Gooding and Camas counties.
Incumbent Michelle Stennett, a Democrat, is challenged by Julie Lynn, Republican; both women are from Ketchum.
Stennett was first appointed to the seat held by her late husband, Clint, in 2010. She is now the Senate minority leader
Lynn has worked as a newspaper journalist and is active in politics with the Republican Party.
Here’s how they stand on the issues.
Michelle R. Stennett
What are the most important issues to you?
Making sure Idaho has a strong kindergarten through career educational system, which includes upgrading skilled labor opportunities for adults, she said. Stennett sits on the state’s Workforce Development Council and said as Idaho grows there must be skilled laborers available to meet industry demand. “I also believe we need to work on infrastructure in the state and the health care system needs improvement,” she said.
What's your stance on Proposition 1?
Stennett represents a large horse-racing population but said the proposition is not a constitutional amendment and may not be legal. If the proposition is challenged in court it could cost the taxpayers money to defend it. “I’m not against horse-racing people, I think it’s just the way they went about this. I’m not convinced it’s constitutional.”
What's your stance on Proposition 2?
“I’m for it,” Stennett said. The state has left millions of dollars on the table annually that go to other states because the state has not expanded Medicare. “It will provide a lot of services in our state. It is money we’ve given to them anyway and it should come back to us in benefits.”
Why should voters choose you over your opponent?
“I have a lot of experience and I work very hard. I have a respectful relationship with my colleagues. I am committed to providing sound, thoughtful policy making and open-door dialog. I have been there and done my homework,” Stennett said. “As a senator, I work for everybody not a party.”
How should Idaho manage its growth?
“We are very good at putting think tanks together,” Stennett said. Leaders in the state have to guide thoughtful, efficient growth and build infrastructure that will last 50 to 100 years. “We have to bring in the experts, do our homework, plan for it and put money away,” Stennett said. “We have to have a vision and that takes thoughtful people to give us options.”
Julie Lynn
What are the most important issues to you?
Finding a way to ensure affordable health insurance for all Idahoans, which, she said, is a separate issue from Proposition 2. In some cases, she said, a family of four pays $2,500 a month in insurance premiums plus deductibles. “That makes it unaffordable for some people,” Lynn said. There are too many families, she said, that are one surgery away from financial ruin.
Lynn is also dedicated to finding ways to help Idahoans thrive with the “lightest of government touch.”
What's your stance on Proposition 1?
“I’m kind of a live and let die person,” Lynn said. “I’m not a real fan of slot machine gambling, although my grandmother loved to go. I think we should just let the voters decide.”
What's your stance on Proposition 2?
Expanding Medicaid the way it is proposed will cost too much money and there is a better way to do it, Lynn said. “I think it needs to be expanded but I would urge legislators to include small monthly co-premiums and copays,” Lynn said.
Why should voters choose you over your opponent?
"I think the biggest difference between myself and my opponent is she didn’t think the taxpayers in Idaho deserved a tax break when the state enacted the 2018 income tax conformity law that dovetailed on federal regulations. I think tax breaks spur growth,” Lynn said.
How should Idaho manage its growth?
“Idaho can manage its growth by doing things before they become a crisis in every respect, from sewer and water to property development,” Lynn said. “My view in a nutshell is handle things before they become a crisis.”
