Lyle Johnstone seeks seat in Idaho House

EDEN — A longtime resident in the east end of Jerome County plans to run for the Idaho House of Representatives on the Republican ticket.

Lyle Johnstone of Eden is seeking to represent Seat B in District 26, which includes Lincoln, Jerome and Blaine counties.

Johnstone grew up on a farm, has an accounting background, and worked in agricultural equipment sales. He also served on the North Side Soil Conservation District board.

“I study the Legislature a lot and I have a decent understanding of what is going on,” the retired man told the Times-News on Monday.

“Basically, I’m very unhappy with the lack of representation from our legislators,” Johnstone said. “They serve the global corporations; they don’t serve the people.

“My intention is to be the people’s representative, not the corporate representative.”

Johnstone wants to “drain the Republican swamp,” his website, lyle4idaho.com, says.

Johnstone said he knows he is not alone in his dissatisfaction with the Republican party, especially after speaking with whom he calls “refugees from socialist states” west of Idaho.

“They thought they were coming to a conservative, Republican Idaho,” he said, but that’s not what they found when they got here.

Many southern Idaho natives agree with him, Johnstone said.

“We are tired of being lied to by legislators,” he said.

Johnstone says he is committed to supporting ideals listed by the Citizens Alliance of Idaho, which include the following:

The right to self-defense

Grocery tax repeal

Property tax reform

Election integrity

Individual medical freedom

The right to due process

“Property tax is out of hand,” he said. “People are being taxed to death.”

Johnstone has also vowed to stand against the suppression of free speech, against executive government lockdowns of businesses, churches and nonprofits, and against giving new power to the federal government.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0