Lt. Gov. McGeachin releases email with Idaho AG’s public records advice. What’s it say?

“If you disagree with our advice, you may wish to seek a second opinion from other counsel,” Kolts wrote.

McGeachin on Thursday displayed a piece of paper that she said was the June 7 email. She said it showed that the AG’s office “would no longer defend their position because of the composition of the task force, which had been publicly known for more than one month,” and that the office “welcomed” her to seek a second opinion.

After the press conference last week, she did not share the document and didn’t take questions from reporters.

The initial list of task force members was released May 20. The AG office’s letter indicates that its previous analysis on public records and a legislative exemption was provided “prior to the task force being named and convened.” The group, which had over a dozen members, wound up with just one legislator on it, Rep. Priscilla Giddings.

Macomber blamed AG Lawrence Wasden for McGeachin’s loss and said she was given “bad advice.” He also said McGeachin could lose 60% of her office’s budget paying the legal fees and said the attorney general should be responsible for the costs. Macomber didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.