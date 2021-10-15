Lt. Gov. McGeachin blasts Idaho attorney general, media after public records lawsuit loss

“My goal was never to withhold public comments from the press but to protect Idahoans from the media,” McGeachin said.

Macomber, who is running for attorney general in the GOP primary, also blamed the result of the lawsuit on the AG’s office, saying it gave McGeachin “bad advice” and then refused to represent her. He said Republican AG Lawrence Wasden’s office should pay for nearly $30,000 in attorney fees and said McGeachin could lose 60% of her office’s budget.

In an emailed statement, Attorney General’s Office spokesperson Scott Graf said the AG offered its final legal counsel to McGeachin on June 7, about six weeks before the Idaho Press Club first brought its lawsuit. Graf said McGeachin “made an independent decision to seek outside representation” prior to the lawsuit.

“Attorney client privilege precludes us from discussing the specifics of our counsel at this point. However, the lawsuit, the lieutenant governor’s loss in court and the subsequent financial burden Idaho taxpayers now face all resulted from independent decisions made by the lieutenant governor in consultation with her chosen attorney after June 7,” Graf said.

“This entire matter is an excellent demonstration of why government should seek legal counsel that it needs to hear instead of what it wants to hear,” he added.