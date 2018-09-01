Subscribe for 33¢ / day

FILER — Republican gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Brad Little touched down at the Twin Falls County Fair Friday evening to campaign and visit with constituents.

Little spent several hours at the GOP booth, mingling with voters and fellow Republicans running for office. Later that night, he said, he hoped to take in some of the rodeo.

“It’s good to be at the fair and talk to people and have people give you their opinions,” Little said. “A lot of them are surprised to see people out. But then there’s other people that want to give you a piece of your mind, and you listen to them.”

The Twin Falls County Fair marks the end of the Magic Valley fair circuit for many local political candidates; other counties, such as Jerome, Lincoln, and Blaine, held their fairs earlier in the summer.

The next day, Little would be off to the Eastern Idaho Fair in Blackfoot, he said.

“It’s always good to come see them,” Little said. “The fairs are a microcosm of the whole community.”

