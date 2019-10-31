NAMPA (AP) — Robert Schaefer, an architect and state lawmaker who served in the Idaho House of Representatives for 28 years, has died. He was 83.
His wife of 54 years, Betty, said Thursday he died Tuesday morning following a battle with prostate cancer.
The Idaho Press reports that Robert Schaefer, a Republican, chaired the House Commerce and Human Resources Committee, where he was an advocate for state employees.
You have free articles remaining.
Schaefer graduated from Nampa High School and received a bachelor's degree in architecture from the University of Idaho. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1957 to 1961.
He also served on the Nampa Planning and Zoning Commission and the Nampa School Board.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.