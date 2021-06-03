Local officials sign agreement pushing for third river crossing

TWIN FALLS — Local officials took another step Thursday toward trying to bring a third river crossing to the Magic Valley.

Commissioners from Twin Falls and Jerome counties and Filer and Jerome highway districts met at the Twin Falls Visitor Center to sign a joint powers agreement. Through this agreement, the commissioners created a new entity that will allow them to better advocate and push for the project.

While this push for a third river crossing is a locally driven effort, it would turn into a state and federal project due to the costs involved.

"We're taking a big step today of what is the beginning of a real long-term, but worthwhile effort," Jerome County commission chairman Ben Crouch said.

Twin Falls County commission chairman Jack Johnson called the signing a historic moment for the Magic Valley. While the construction of a possible third river crossing is still years away, a new crossing would alleviate significant traffic congestion near the Perrine Bridge that is expected to worsen as the area continues to grow.