Local officials sign agreement pushing for third river crossing

TWIN FALLS — Local officials took another step Thursday toward trying to bring a third river crossing to the Magic Valley.
Commissioners from Twin Falls and Jerome counties and Filer and Jerome highway districts met at the Twin Falls Visitor Center to sign a joint powers agreement. Through this agreement, the commissioners created a new entity that will allow them to better advocate and push for the project.
While this push for a third river crossing is a locally driven effort, it would turn into a state and federal project due to the costs involved.
"We're taking a big step today of what is the beginning of a real long-term, but worthwhile effort," Jerome County commission chairman Ben Crouch said.
Local officials are working on an agreement to join together to try to secure funding for a new bridge crossing over the Snake River Canyon.
Twin Falls County commission chairman Jack Johnson called the signing a historic moment for the Magic Valley. While the construction of a possible third river crossing is still years away, a new crossing would alleviate significant traffic congestion near the Perrine Bridge that is expected to worsen as the area continues to grow.
Identifying a location for the potential bridge is one of the next steps in this process. The Idaho Transportation Department Board last month allocated $4 million for a planning and environmental linkage study that will examine potential sites for a new crossing.
ITD took another step this week toward building a third bridge across the Snake River Canyon.
This study, which could take up to two years to complete, will build off the work completed in an origin-destination study that ITD will release the final version of soon, ITD District 4 Engineer Jesse Barrus said at the signing.
This previous study examined traffic patterns in the area, and how different potential bridge locations would affect those traffic flows. According to this study, multiple points of Blue Lakes Boulevard will reach a "level of service" rating of F during peak evening hours by 2040, which is a failing grade.