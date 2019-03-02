TWIN FALLS — Public health-related issues dominated the conversation at a legislative town hall in Twin Falls on Saturday morning, featuring lawmakers from Districts 23, 24, and 25.
A handout for attendees suggested several topics for discussion, including the Marsy's Law campaign to amend the constitution in relation to crime victims and a controversial redistricting bill. But those gathered at the town hall meeting were most interested in hearing their legislators' thoughts on issues including suicide, abortion, and drug addiction.
Multiple attendees, including Twin Falls pastor Paul Thompson, urged lawmakers to support the Idaho Abortion Human Rights Act, a piece of proposed legislation from Rep. Heather Scott of Blanchard that would nullify the Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision. The legislation has not been introduced in any committee this session. Others asked lawmakers more broadly to support anti-abortion policies.
Rep. Linda Wright Hartgen, R-Twin Falls, described herself as "so pro-life," but said she had concerns about the cost of legal challenges if Idaho were to pass the Idaho Abortion Human Rights Act or similar legislation.
"I don’t want to take the middle ground," Wright Hartgen said. "I’m just trying to think how a common sense person would get down to the bottom of this problem and fix it."
In response to a question about abortion, Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, segued into a defense of her vote against a bill last week that would have set the minimum age of marriage at 16. Idaho currently has the highest rates of child marriage in the U.S. and no minimum age, as long as the child has the consent of parents and a judge.
Zito noted that a 15-year-old may get an abortion in Idaho under certain circumstances, and said she believed 15-year-old should also be able to get married and start a family if they so choose. As for concerns that child marriage enables pedophilia, Zito said she didn't believe setting a minimum age for marriage would be effective in stopping a pedophile or sex trafficker from abusing a child.
Several attendees asked, some tearfully while sharing personal stories, what the state plans to do to address rising suicide rates in Idaho. Idaho had the fifth-highest suicide rate in the U.S. in 2017, with 23.2 suicide deaths per 100,000 people, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the Magic Valley, that rate was even higher, with 26.4 suicide deaths per 100,000 people.
Gov. Brad Little’s proposed budget included a $1 million increase in funding for the state’s suicide prevention plan this year; the five-year plan includes additional training for teachers, clergy, doctors and other professionals, as well as upgrades to the state’s Suicide Prevention Hotline and "Zero Suicide" pilot programs.
A question about the correlation between suicide and drug use in Idaho prompted several lawmakers to comment on the theoretical legalization of marijuana and a bill this session to ease some mandatory minimum drug sentences.
Sen. Lee Heider of Twin Falls, former chairman of the Senate Health & Welfare Committee, referenced a bill to legalize CBD oil that he held in committee last year, and told town hall attendees to remain "ever vigilant" of those who wish to legalize forms of marijuana.
"We’re fighting it and fighting it," Heider said. "And you have to realize that, although probably in this room we’re all in favor of not using marijuana, there’s another element out in the society that would like to legalize marijuana and make it available for anyone who wants to use it. For every good deed that we do, there’s an equal and opposite side who wants to do the opposite."
Wright Hartgen spoke unfavorably of the mandatory minimum bill, and argued that maintaining current law is key to keeping down drug use.
"By having mandatory minimums, we are stopping the big cartels from coming into our state with the drugs," Wright Hartgen said. "We need to keep mandatory minimums."
A controversial bill to require Idaho parents to opt in — rather than opt out — of sex education in public schools was briefly mentioned by Rep. Lance Clow of Twin Falls, chairman of the House Education Committee, which passed the bill through to the full House this past week. Clow referenced the high turnout of high school students who spoke against the bill in a hearing, in response to a question about the political leanings of young people in Idaho.
"They were clear: we want sexual education," Clow said. "Well, they want to get into R-17 movies too, but they’re not allowed to do that."
